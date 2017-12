NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Fire destroyed a home in Noble County, just south of Albion.

Fire crews responded to the fire Saturday morning at 300 E and 100 N.

According to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, everyone was able to get out of the house safely. Officials said nobody was hurt.

100 N was closed between 300 E and 500 E while crews worked to put out the flames.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.