2 shot at house party, 1 seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were shot at a home early Saturday morning.

Police responded around 1 a.m. to 938 Herman Street after two people walked into two different hospitals with gunshot wounds.

A man who lives at the home said he was throwing a party when the shooting happened. He told NewsChannel 15 he kicked a few people out that he did not know. He said he heard gunshots outside soon after that.

Police said one of the victims was in serious condition at a hospital. The other was in good condition.

Police do not have anyone in custody, and no suspect information was immediately available.