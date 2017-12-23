1 dead, 1 critical in double shooting on Oxford Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The city’s second shooting early Saturday morning left one person dead and another critically hurt.

Police responded to 1524 Oxford Street around 3:20 a.m. after hearing gunshots in the area during routine patrol.

Officers were called to the home while canvasing the area.

They arrived and found two people shot inside. Medics pronounced one of the male victims dead.

The other person was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Doctors later downgraded him to critical condition.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting at this time.

Detectives are interviewing potential witnesses and talking with people in the area.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or call the Fort Wayne Police Department.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the identity of the dead victim next week.

The shooting is under investigation.