12/22 Highlight Zone – SAC Invades Marion Classic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Marion edged Wayne 85-83 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” while North Side bested Valparaiso, Bishop Dwenger hammered Gary Roosevelt, and Snider hung tough in a loss to Indianapolis Tindley at the Marion Classic on Friday.

JK Thomas scored 25 while freshman Jalen Blackmon netted 20 as the 3A no. 17 Giants beat the Generals. Dillon Redding scored 31 points – hitting 7 threes – while Craig Young tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds for Wayne.

Keion Brooks Jr. racked up 32 points and 12 rebounds as North Side beat Valparaiso 68-63. Austin Boucher added 16 points for the Legends. Valpo was led by Brandon Newman with 33 points and 14 rebounds.

John Henry Reith scored 14 to pace Dwenger over Gary Roosevelt 54-23. The Saints held the Panthers to just eight percent shooting in the first half (2-of-24) as they built a 20-5 halftime lead.

Purdue recruit Eric Hunter scored 43 points as 1A no. 2 Indianapolis Tindley defeated Snider 76-67. Dillon Duff scored 15 to pace the Panthers.

At North Arena it was Huntington North taking down Wabash 56-44. The Vikings are now 7-1 on the season.

In a county rivalry game it was Norwell over Bluffton 40-31. Will Geiger led the Knights with 13 points while Max Corle’s 15 led the Tigers.

2A no. 2 Westview topped visiting Lakeland 57-41 in NECC play. The Warriors are now 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in the NECC.

In Akron it was Tippecanoe Valley falling to LaVille 60-43. Chad Patrick is in his first season as the Vikings’ head coach after taking over for his father, Bill, who is now an assistant coach. Bill stepped down last year after amassing 765 career wins – at the time the second largest win total in Indiana basketball history.

In girls hoops it was 4A no. 13 South Side handing 2A no. 1 Oak Hill its first loss of the season 59-45. The Archers were led by Alaya Chapman’s 15 points as they improve to 12-0. Oak Hill falls to 12-1 and was led by Taylor Westgate’s 23 points.

Norwell trailed by 19 in the third quarter but rallied to defeat Warsaw 54-50. Brielle Wilson scored 12 – all in the second half – to lead the Knights. Maddi Ryman led the Tigers with 17.

2A no. 9 Central Noble fell to Wawawsee 44-39. Aubrey Kuhn led Wawasee with 14 points while Casey Schroeder added 10. Meleah Leatherman and Calista Rice each had 9 points to lead Central Noble while Sydney Freeman added 7.

At Westview it was the Warriors taking down Lakeland 39-30. Westview improves to 7-7 overall and 5-2 in NECC play.