12/22 Fill It Up All-Stars: Norwell’s Wilson, Marion’s Blackmon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the third year in a row Phil’s One Stop and Marathon are teaming up with the Highlight Zone to honor a girl and a boy each week that filled up the stat sheet and led their team to a win as “Fill It Up All-Stars.”

This week’s winners are Norwell’s Brielle Wilson and Marion’s Jalen Blackmon.

Wilson scored all of her 12 points in the second half to lead a rally as the Knights won at Warsaw 54-50. Norwell trailed by 19 points in the third quarter before turning on the jets.

Blackmon, a freshman, scored 20 points – including some key threes – as the Giants bested Wayne 85-83 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

12/15: South Side’s Taniece Chapman and Leo’s Jeremy Davison.

Chapman scored 24 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as South Side bested previously undefeated Northrop 64-60.

Davison tallied 25 points as Leo opened NE8 play with a 64-53 win over a tough Huntington North squad.

Check back to the Highlight Zone next Friday night to see who wins next week!

12/8: Homestead’s Sylare Starks and North Side’s Keion Brooks Jr.

Starks tallied 24 points as 4A no. 5 Homestead topped a tough Bishop Dwenger team 71-49.

Brooks scored 25 points as 4A no. 4 North Side bested rival South Side 76-52 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

12/1: Concordia’s Carissa Garcia and Blackhawk Christian’s Frank Davidson.

Garcia, a junior, scored 32 points as 3A no. 8 Concordia topped Wayne 83-16.

Davidson, a junior, tallied 21 points as 1A no. 4 Blackhawk Christian bested New Haven 70-67 in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Both Carissa and Frank will receive a Fill It Up All-Stars t-shirt courtesy of Phil’s One Stop and Marathon.