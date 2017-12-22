Scott’s 27 points not enough against Louisiana Tech

NEW ORLEANS – Fort Wayne finished as the runner-up of the New Orleans Shootout following an 85-76 loss to Conference USA member Louisiana Tech on Friday (Dec. 22) afternoon. The contest was played at Xavier University’s Convocation Center.

Bryson Scott scored 27 points on 8-of-16 shooting, making 9-of-10 at the free throw line. 19 of his points came in the second half as the Mastodons tried to rally from a 38-30 halftime deficit. It was a single-digit deficit for most of the half but the Bulldogs built their lead to 13 points with 5:53 remaining. Less than two minutes later the ‘Dons had cut it to five points at 73-68 thanks to eight consecutive points.

Treys by Dylan Carl and Jordon King made it a two-point game at 76-74 with less than four minutes remaining in the game. However, the Bulldogs put the game away by scoring the contest’s next seven points. Five of the points came on free throws.

Kason Harrell added 10 points while Xzavier Taylor, King and Carl each pitched in nine points.

Daquan Bracey led Louisiana Tech with 25 points.

Louisiana Tech improves to 9-4 while the ‘Dons fall to 9-6. Fort Wayne takes a few days off before returning to the court on Dec. 28 against Olivet. The game will start at 7 p.m. at Gates.