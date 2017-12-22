Police report alleges Snider basketball coach battered player

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- An allegation has surfaced that Snider Girls basketball coach Greg Friend battered one of his players at a varsity game Friday night.

The News-Sentinel reports that the player’s family filed a police report with the Fort Wayne Police Department about the incident.

According to the report, the girl’s mother told police the battery happened at Friday’s varsity game, which was held at North Side High School.

It goes on to say the girl told police Friend called a time out because the team wasn’t playing defense.

She says during the time out she told the coach not to touch her and that he hurt her.

The exact details of the alleged battery are blacked out in the report. The identity of the player is also blacked out.

A Fort Wayne Community Schools spokesperson tells NewsChannel 15 they are aware of the allegations and the district is investigating the incident.

Newschannel 15 attempted to contact Coach Friend, but he did not return our calls.