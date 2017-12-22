INTERVIEWS: North Side, Marion, Snider, and Bishop Dwenger at Marion Classic

MARION, Ind.(WANE) – It’s a giant showcase of talent – at the home of the Giants.

North Side, Wayne, Snider and Bishop Dwenger all participate in the Marion Classic at Bill Green Arena on Saturday night.

The Panthers fell to Tindley, 76-67. Purdue commit Eric Hunter scored 43 points to lead the way. Snider hit eleven three pointers in the defeat – including three from Jonqwell Lee and Isaac Farnsworth.

The Saints took care of business against Gary Roosevelt with an impressive defensive performance, 54-23.

Led by Keion Brooks Jr. and his 32 points, North Side topped Valpo, 68-63.

Marion continued their hot start to the season as they beat Wayne in a close game, 85-83. Freshman Jalen Blackmon finished with 20 points and three assists. Generals Craig Young Jr. racked up 15 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists.

