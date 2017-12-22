Mastodons struggle to score in loss to Valpo

VALPARAISO, Ind. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball dropped its final non-league game of the season as the Mastodons fell to the Valparaiso Crusaders 68-50.

De’Jour Young earned her first double-double season, and fourth of her career, with a team-high 11 points and game and season-high 10 rebounds. Anna Lappenküper also finished in double-digits with 10 points. Jaelencia Williams and Hannah Hess each came off the bench to finish with nine points.

Both defenses prevailed early in the first quarter, as Williams scored the first field goal of the game at the 5:45 mark. Young hit a three with 3:53 to play in the first, giving Fort Wayne its only lead of the game at 5-4. The Mastodon defense was unable to contain the Crusaders as they went on a 20-0 run during the first and second quarters to put the game away.

The ‘Dons finished the game shooting 16-of-54 (29.6%) from the field, 5-of-31 (16.1%) on 3-point attempts and 13-of-15 (86.7%) at the free throw line.

Fort Wayne begins league play when it hosts defending Summit League champion Western Illinois, Saturday, December 30 for a 2 p.m. tipoff.