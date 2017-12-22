Man taken to hospital after car flips into ditch

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE)- A male driver heading westbound on IN-930 left the roadway near Sturm Ave hit a mailbox eventually a guardrail and flipped down into a ditch with water in it early around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The man managed to get out of the vehicle and make his way to a Speedway gas station at Hartzell and Lincoln Hwy nearby. He was then transported to a hospital. There were not any other people in the car.

There is damage to guardrail but police don’t believe there is any damage to the structure of the bridge.

Police don’t believe alcohol was a factor.

IN-930 was down to one lane, but has been fully reopened.