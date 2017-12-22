Man killed in fiery crash ID’d

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) The man killed in a fiery crash east of Woodburn in October has been identified.

Robert Wayne Bruss, 38, of Antwerp, Ohio died in a crash that happened around 6:40 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 26000 block of Gore Road, near the Indiana-Ohio line.

The body of Bruss was found inside his burned vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said then that Bruss died of blunt force injury and smoke inhalation due to the crash. His identity had been withheld, though, until his next of kin was notified.

No other information on the crash has been released.