Lemon drops 31 but Mad Ants fall to Long Island

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Long Island Nets (13-6) defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (11-7), 120-117, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night in front of a crowd of 1,624. Milton Doyle finished with a team-high 30 points on 10-of-20 shooting. Doyle also tallied six rebounds and two assists in just over 31 minutes of action.

Walt Lemon Jr. paced the Mad Ants with a team-high 31 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including making his first seven shots of the night. Lemon Jr. dished out 10 assists for his sixth double-double of the season. Jarrod Uthoff totaled 11 points and 11 rebounds for his team-high seventh double-double performance of the season.

DeQuan Jones added his new season-high of 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Long Island used the charity stripe to an advantage tonight making 24-of-32 to eventually hang on to the lead for the ninth win in 11 games.

The Nets head to Canton to take on the Charge on Saturday, while the Mad Ants travel north of the border to play Raptors 905 on Saturday as well.