Gastrointestinal Medicine physicians leave Lutheran Health Network

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The physicians at the Gastrointestinal Medicine Department in Lutheran Health Network no longer work there. Friday evening, LHN released a statement that the doctors rejected new employment agreements and allowed their contracts to expire Thursday night, effectively ending their employment.

Vice President of Marketing Alice Robinson said the physicians were offered an individual renewal contract with an increase in compensation. The physicians then demanded officials reduce the portion of their compensation awarded for meeting quality metrics that are important to patient outcomes. The proposed new agreement tied only five percent of each physician’s annual compensation to quality metrics, but the doctor’s insisted that their agreement contain fewer quality measures and that the amount of income tied to quality be lowered.

“The physicians’ decision to abruptly end their relationship with Lutheran Medical Group and Lutheran Health Network is disappointing for our patients and the staff who worked alongside these physicians,” Robinson said. “We are focused now on recruiting new highly skilled GI physicians who hold the physician-patient relationship to a higher standard and want to work collaboratively with us to advance quality and provide the best possible patient experience.”

The network said it has arranged coverage by other physicians and with other healthcare providers in the community to ensure uninterrupted patient care for hospitalized patients and for any emergency cases.