Crews battle large barn fire in Hudson

HUDSON, Ind. (WANE)- Fire crews from at least nine different departments worked to put out a large barn fire Friday night in Hudson, about 45 minutes north of Fort Wayne.

Firefighters were called to the 6000 block of South County Road 600 West around 5:30 p.m.

The area where the barn is located is rural and does not have running water.

Firefighters had to bring in tanker trucks to supply the water.

Firefighters on the scene say the barn was used to store hay.

It appears the barn will be a total loss.

No word yet on what caused the fire.