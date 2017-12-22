Building total loss in downtown Warren fire

WARREN, Ind. (WANE) Multiple fire departments battled a structure fire in downtown Warren in southern Huntington County Friday morning. The fire was in a building located at 214 N. Wayne Street. Crews were sent to the scene at around 7:30 a.m. Wayne Street is still completely closed to traffic in the area as of Monday afternoon.

A firefighter told NewsChannel 15 just before noon that the fire was mostly controlled but not completely. He said they would be working into the night because the building is coming down and is a total loss.

He also told NewsChannel 15 there were no injuries reported but two families were receiving help from the Red Cross on scene. He could not confirm what started the fire.

Huntington County Emergency Management, the Andrews Fire Department, Markle Fire Department, Warren Fire Department, Salamonie Township Fire Department and Parkview EMS were all on scene.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department reported on its Facebook page that the building houses apartments. Two ladder trucks could be seen putting water on the building from above. The building appears to once have housed the Myers Department Store. D&D bike shop is one of the business in the lower part of the building.

