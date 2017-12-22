Bill calls for longer sentences for work zone reckless driving

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE)- Eighteen. That’s how many people died in Indiana work zone crashes last year, according to the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse.

A Republican State Representative wants to make those drivers think twice, by giving the courts the option to make sentences longer.

Under current law, the state says if you drive recklessly through a work zone and hurt or kill a highway worker you could end up paying a $10,000 fine and serve up to six years behind bars.

State Representative John Young, a Republican from Franklin said, “But it does not separate each victim as a separate offense.”

Which is what Republican Young claims he wants to change with a new bill.

Young explained, “It would give the court the ability to sentence a person to consecutive sentences for each person that they killed or injured.”

Young who is also an attorney, said a 2014 crash that killed two construction workers on I-69 is his main reason for creating the bill.

The driver was convicted of two counts of reckless driving in a highway work zone causing death, and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

But Young says the driver appealed the convictions.

Young explains, “The Court of Appeals basically said for that type of offense, you could only be sentenced for one victim.”

He went on to say, “I just didn’t think it was justice, that when you take a life, you should not be held responsible for each life that you take.”

Young said his similar hit-and-run bill last session became law. He’s hoping to carry that momentum.

“I don’t think the bill would be controversial. I think it serves the ends of justice,” Young explained.

About the proposal, Chris Myers, Indiana Department of Transportation Communications Director for the Greenfield District said, “We regularly update and review our own work zone safety standards to minimize the possibility of accidents taking place, but there are sadly times when we, on our own, cannot prevent the loss of life or serious injury.”

Young said he feels like this bill would fill what he said is a gap in current state law. he said he’s hoping the bill won’t be an uphill battle.