Aldi issues recall of apples sold in Indiana and Ohio

The following information was provided by Aldi:

In cooperation with Jack Brown Produce Inc., and out of an abundance of caution, ALDI has voluntarily recalled an assortment of apples that were available for purchase in stores starting on December 13, 2017, due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Upon notification from the supplier, ALDI immediately removed the affected products from its stores.

The potentially affected products were sold in a limited number of ALDI stores located in Georgia, Indiana,

Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina. The following product types and UPC codes are impacted by this recall:

Fuji Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383087139

Gala Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383086897

Golden Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383081175

Honeycrisp Apples, 2 lb. bag, UPC code: 079954000015

Honeycrisp Apples, unpackaged, PLU sticker: 3283

The products were also available for purchase to ALDI customers in the Atlanta area through the company’s partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

To date, no illnesses related to these products have been reported. No other ALDI products are affected by this recall.

ALDI takes the safety and integrity of the products it sells seriously. If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Customers who have questions about this recall may contact Jack Brown Produce Inc. at 616-887-9568, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.