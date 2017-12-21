Video: Dog rescued after falling through ice

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) Rescuers pulled a dog from a pond Tuesday after it fell through the ice – and it was all captured on video.

Huntertown Fire Department rescuers and Northeast Allen County Fire and EMS crews were dispatched Tuesday to a pond just off the 16600 block of Pine Ridge Pass off Vandolah Road on a call for an ice rescue of a dog. There, crews worked to pull the dog from the cold water.

In a video shared by the Huntertown Fire Department on Facebook, one rescuer paddles a raft out to the dog while another breaks away ice in front of him to reach it. The dog is eventually pulled aboard the raft and taken to the shore.

Video courtesy Huntertown Fire Department via Facebook

The fire department wrote in the post that the dog received a “thorough drying and warming up” and it was reunited with its owner.