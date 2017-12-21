TJ Leaf goes 1-on-1 with Glenn Marini

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pacers first round draft pick T.J. Leaf has only been in Fort Wayne a week but he’s feeling right at home on the basketball court.

Leaf scored 20 points in his Mad Ants debut the followed it up with 33 on Monday night.

Leaf and the Mad Ants hosts the Long Island Nets at 7 p.m. tonight at War Memorial Coliseum.

The former UCLA star went 1-on-1 with WANE sports director Glenn Marini talking about his Indiana roots, playing for coach Steve Alford, and being born in Tel Aviv while his dad played pro basketball in Israel.