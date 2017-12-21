SUV veers off highway, hits trees; woman killed

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Kokomo woman was killed when her SUV left a Cass County roadway and crashed into trees Wednesday night.

Around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, police and medics responded to U.S. 35 near Cass County Road 1150 South on a report of a single vehicle crash there. Police said 33-year-old Heather Titus of Kokomo was driving a 2006 Jeep Liberty southbound on U.S. 35 when the SUV veered off the roadway into a ditch and struck several trees, police said.

It’s not clear why the Jeep left the highway.

Tutus was pronounced dead at the scene. Brooklyn Titus, 2, a passenger in the Jeep, was transported to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment for cuts and scratches, but she has since been released.

Police said the crash was still under investigation, but neither the use of alcohol nor narcotics was suspected as having contributed to the crash.