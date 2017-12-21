Pre-trial hearing postponed for Indiana bombing suspect

Related Coverage Indiana post office bombing defendant indicted on 5 counts

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A federal magistrate has postponed the pre-trial hearing of a northwestern Indiana man charged in a pipe bomb explosion at a post office.

Forty-five-year-old Eric Krieg’s hearing had been scheduled for Wednesday, but a magistrate in Hammond postponed it and has not set a new hearing date.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Krieg’s trial remains scheduled to begin Jan. 16.

The Munster man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of knowing possession of a destructive device and transporting explosive materials.

Federal prosecutors allege that Krieg mailed a package at the East Chicago post office that exploded Sept. 6, injuring a postal worker, and also mailed a suspicious package to another individual on Sept. 29.

Krieg has been in federal custody since his October arrest.

