Police search for ‘potential witness’ related to shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police are searching for a man they described as a “possible witness” as they investigated a shooting death of a man whose body was found Wednesday.

Police and medics were called just before 3 p.m. to an alleyway behind a home at 5511 Webster St. There, responders found a man dead of multiple gunshot wounds, NewsChannel 15 learned.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Foster Doughty of Fort Wayne. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators aren’t sure exactly when Doughty was shot, but said it was clear he’d been down for several hours.

Police were called to the same area on a report of shots fired Tuesday night. Then, police were called to the same area around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning on a report of a man down.

It was that second report that police appeared Thursday to be most interested in.

Just after 3 p.m. Thursday, police released an image of a man they called a “potential witness.” The man in the photo is wearing a white or light-colored shirt and something red and black on his head.

Police said detectives want to speak with the man.

He was reportedly the individual who called 911 Wednesday morning to report the body in the area. Officers responded to that call but found nothing in the area.

Anyone who recognizes this person are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867), or the non-emergency line at 427-1222.