Police arrest admitted dealer; dog killed during raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police arrested a Fort Wayne man on drug dealing charges Wednesday afternoon and killed a dog as they raided his home.

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice & Narcotics Division and Emergency Services Team served a search warrant at 1217 Rumsey Ave. Police had been tipped off about the person who lived at the home dealing drugs, according to a police report.

When police entered the home, they were “confronted” by two Pit Bull dogs; officers shot and killed one and the other ran off, the report said. It’s not clear if the dogs were aggressive toward the officers.

In the home, police found a half gram of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, along with a stolen .40-caliber pistol, the report said.

Ted E. Geisleman, 45, was arrested before the raid. Police said as they were doing surveillance on the home, Geisleman – a Habitual Traffic Violator with a lifetime suspension – was spotted driving a vehicle. He was stopped and taken into custody, police said.

Officers found a small foil package on Geisleman with .3 grams of heroin inside, along with 2.8 grams of powder cocaine, 5.5 grams of crack cocaine and another baggy containing .6 grams of heroin in the vehicle, the report said.

Geisleman told police he dealt cocaine and heroin “to support his own drug habit and for money to live off of,” the report said.

Geisleman faces charges of:

Dealing Cocaine (Level 3 Felony)

Dealing Cocaine (Level 5 Felony)

Habitual Traffic Violator (Life) (Level 5 Felony)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor)