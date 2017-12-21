Harrell, Scott lead Mastodons to victory over Liberty

NEW ORLEANS – Four Mastodons finished in double-digits as Fort Wayne men’s basketball never trailed in a 75-64 victory over the Liberty Flames on Thursday (Dec. 21) afternoon at the New Orleans Shootout. The event is being held at Xavier University’s Convocation Center.

The Mastodons started the game hot, jumping out to a 20-6 lead. The ‘Dons opened a 47-27 halftime lead thanks to a 14-2 run near the end of the half. Jax Levitch made all three 3-point attempts in the first 20 minutes to help spur the Fort Wayne offense.

Liberty blitzed Fort Wayne to start the second half, cutting the deficit to 49-40 by the first media timeout. Liberty got as close as three points at 55-52, forcing the ‘Dons to take a timeout with just under seven minutes left. Fort Wayne came out of the break with a Kason Harrell 3-pointer before Matt Weir drained two 3-pointers over the next few minutes to give the ‘Dons some cushion.

Harrell led the ‘Dons with 17 points, finishing 7-of-10 from the floor and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. Bryson Scott totaled 15 points, connecting on 11-of-12 free throw attempts. Levitch tied a career high with 14 points. Weir added 10 points, matching a career-high for a Division I opponent.

John Konchar totaled seven assists for a second straight game.

Liberty falls to 8-4. Fort Wayne improves to 9-5. The ‘Dons will play the second and final game of the New Orleans Shootout on Friday (Dec. 22) at 3:30 p.m. ET between the winner of Alabama State and Louisiana Tech.