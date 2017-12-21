GOTW Preview: Wayne at Marion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne will battle Marion at historic Bill Green Arena Friday night in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as WANE-TV hits the road for the annual Marion Classic.

Six games will be played in Marion on Friday with four games involving local teams:

12:30 Indy Northwest vs Liberty Christian

2:00 pm Gary Lighthouse vs Lawrence Central

3:30 pm Ft Wayne Snider vs Indianapolis Tindley

5:00 pm Ft Wayne Dwenger vs Gary Roosevelt

6:30 pm Ft Wayne North vs Valparaiso

8:00 pm Ft Wayne Wayne vs Marion

Marion/Wayne is the featured game at 8 p.m. The Generals are 3-1 this season with their only loss coming to 4A no. 12 Jeffersonville. Marion is ranked 17th in 3A and stands 7-1 on the season. The Giants are led by head coach James Blackmon Jr. while freshman guard Jalen Blackmon is rated as one of the top 30 freshmen in the country by a number of recruiting websites.