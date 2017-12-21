Foellinger Foundation grants $1 million to Rescue Mission campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Rescue Mission’s “City on a Hill” capitol campaign got $1 million closer to the end goal Friday.

Representatives from the Foellinger Foundation joined with leaders from The Rescue Mission to announce the grant.

Half of the grant is a straight donation and the other half is a matching grant which will be donated as more money is raised from other donors.

“The Foellinger Foundation’s mission is really to support the most effective organizations and primarily the most effect organizations that serve children, families… people most in need,” Foellinger Foundation President Cheryl Taylor explained. “The Rescue Mission clearly fits into that niche.”

The money will be used in the construction of the new Mission facility to be built at Lafayette St. and Washington Blvd. downtown. It will also help fund an expansion to the Charis House.

“I’m excited that if Foellinger has endorsed us, they are also encouraging others in our community to consider a significant gift, just as they have, to The Rescue Mission,” Mission CEO Donovan Coley said.

The donation puts the campaign number close to $10 million, with an end goal of $17 million.

Coley told NewsChannel 15 at the announcement that groundbreaking will be happen when 80% of that goal is raised.