Wright signs with Northern Illinois, Brown heading to Central Michigan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two Homestead seniors are heading to the MAC for college football as quarterback Jiya Wright (Northern Illinois) and defensive lineman Tico Brown (Central Michigan) signed on Wednesday.

The winner of the Euell A. Wilson Award as the SAC’s top player this fall, Wright verbally committed to NIU over the summer. As a senior, Wright was 167-for-247 (67.6%) for 2,307 passing yards, 28 passing TDs. He added 750 rushing yards & 11 rushing TDs.

For his career he was 265-for-411 (64.5%) with 3,623 passing yards, 38 passing TDs, 1,717 rushing yards & 23 rushing TDs.

Brown – who committed to CMU in the summer – was an IFCA 6A All-State selection after amassing 60 total tackles, 11 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 2 PBUs this fall.

For his career Brown registered 224 total tackles, 39 TFL, and 21.5 sacks – making him Homestead’s all-time sacks leader.