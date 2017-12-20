Traffic stop leads to discovery of nearly 300 Xanax pills

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man was arrested by Indiana State Police Monday following a traffic stop in Wabash County.

A trooper spotted a car that appeared to be speeding on U.S. 24 near CR 700 West. After pulling the car over, the trooper smelled the odor of marijuana as he spoke with the driver. The trooper then searched the car and found a bag with 286 Xanax pills hidden behind a spare tire in the trunk.

Joshua Cobb, 20 was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and dealing in a controlled substance.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in the traffic stop.