Snider’s Johnson inks with Purdue, France signs with Western Michigan

FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WANE) – Two senior standout at Snider took advantage of the NCAA’s new early signing period for football at Lawrence Johnson inked with Purdue while Austin France signed with Western Michigan.

Johnson, a defensive tackle, was an IFCA top 50 selection as one of the best players in the state. He was also selected as the Mr. Football positional award winner on the defensive line, meaning he was the top defensive lineman in the state of Indiana this past fall.

Johnson verbally committed to the Boilermakers over the summer. He then went out and led Snider to an 11-1 record, an SAC title, and a sectional crown. The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder finished with 50 tackles as a senior with 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and an interception.

France, a linebacker, verbally committed to WMU in the summer. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound France racked up 76 tackles and 5 for loss with 2 sacks as a senior. As a junior, he made 85 total tackles and picked off four passes while deflecting five more.