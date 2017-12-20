Public invited to welcome ‘Voice’ star Addison Agen home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) After a runner-up finish on “The Voice,” Addison Agen will return to Fort Wayne Wednesday night.

Addison will arrive at Fort Wayne International Airport around 10:30 p.m.

Her school, Concordia Lutheran High School, has invited the public to the airport to welcome Addison home. Those who are interested are asked to be in the lobby of the airport around 10:15 p.m.

Signs are welcome, the school said.

The first 100 cars that arrive at the airport will receive a free parking pass at the Airport Visitor Center.