President Trump comments on passage of tax bill

President Donald Trump is praising the final passage of the tax overhaul, saying “we are now pouring rocket fuel into the engine of our economy.”

He’s expected to comment about the passage during a news conference at the White House at around 2 p.m.

In a statement released Wednesday after the House passed the $1.5 trillion package in a re-vote, Trump said that he promised the public “a big, beautiful tax cut for Christmas” and “that is exactly what they are getting.”

Trump thanked Congress for passing the legislation. He called it a “historic victory for American families, workers and businesses” and said “America is back to winning again.”