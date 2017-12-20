Komets rally results in overtime win over Mallards

MOLINE, Ill. (WANE) – The Komets never led until Jamie Schaafma’s game-winning goal in overtime as Fort Wayne rallied to shoot down the Mallards of Quad City 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Kyle Bigos scored first to give the Mallards a 1-0 lead after the first period.

Mason Baptista’s fourth goal of the season game on a power play 4:18 in the second frame to knot the game at 1-1. Quad City reeled off two goals to take a 3-1 lead, but Garrett Thompson’s 13th goal of the season cut it to 3-2 at 15:18 in the second while Louick Marcotte’s fourth of the year tied the game at 3-3 heading into the third period.

After Quad City scored at 9:10 on a power play to take a 4-3 Komets forward Artur Tyanulin – who was just send down by Tucson – scored his eighth goal of the year 44 seconds later to tie the game at 4-4 and eventually force overtime.

In OT captain Jamie Schaafsma found the back of the net at 2:43 to earn the win for Fort Wayne.

Garrett Bartus stopped 27-of-31 shots he faced in goal for the Komets to earn the win.

The Komets out-shot Quad City 47-31 while going 1-for-1 on the power play.

The Komets are back in action Saturday when they host Quad City.