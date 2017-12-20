Komets add Maguire and Tyanulin

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Wednesday that goaltender Sean Maguire and forward Artur Tyanulin have been assigned to Fort Wayne by the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL.

Maguire, 24, was selected by Pittsburgh in round 4 of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and made his pro debut appearing in one AHL game with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during 2015-16 while completing his collegiate career with Boston University. Last season the netminder appeared in 35 ECHL games with Wheeling and one AHL game with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Powell River, British Columbia native started 2017-18 with Wheeling logging 12 ECHL games going 8-3-0 with a 3.28 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. Maguire also appeared in four AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton prior to being traded to the Arizona Coyotes this week.

Tyanulin, 20, has skated three AHL games while at Tucson this season. The Kazan, Russia native was first assigned to Fort Wayne by Tucson Oct. 26 and has posted seven goals and 10 assists to rank 9th among ECHL rookies with 17 points after 13 games.

The Komets also announced Wednesday that forward Phil Bushbacher has been placed on waivers. The left winger appeared in three games with Fort Wayne.

Komets at Quad City tonight— This week the Komets skate at Quad City tonight at 7:35pm Fort Wayne time before hosting the Mallards Saturday at 7:30pm. After Saturday’s game the Komets will enjoy a three-day Christmas break. The Komets resume holiday action at Cincinnati Wednesday, Dec. 27, in the first of three games in four nights. Friday, Dec. 29 the Komets are home to Wheeling at 8pm before returning to Quad City Saturday, Dec. 30. The Komets then return home for the traditional New Years Eve game on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7:30pm.