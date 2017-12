KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble quarterback Andrew Luck committed to Indiana State over the summer and made his choice official on Wednesday by signing with the Sycamores.

McCormick heads to Terre Haute as the top passers in NHC/NE8 history with 6,558 yards.

As a senior, he was173-for-274 (63.1%) with 2,132 passing yards, 21 TD passes, 820 rushing yards, and 11 rushing TDs.

For his career he was 515-for-790 (65.2%), with 83 passing TDs, 2,361 rushing yards, and 25 rushing TDs.