Addison Agen returns to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After months in L.A. Addison Agen is back in Fort Wayne. The 16-year-old finished second on ‘The Voice’ Tuesday night.

About a hundred people gathered at the Fort Wayne International Airport Wednesday night to welcome Addison home. Her eyes filled with tears as she saw all the people and signs.

After the show wrapped Addison’s last hours in Los Angeles were filled with reflection and sleep. ‘The Voice’ was a nearly year-long journey for Addison. She sang with and was mentored by amazing performers like Adam Levine Kelly Clarkson and Norah Jones.

After her second place finish, her family said Addison’s journey is just beginning. She said right now she’s figuring out who she wants to work with for her next musical venture.

For now though, the focus is home and the holidays.

“I think my song is still number one on iTunes,” she said. “So it’s been amazing, but this has all been on my mind that I’d be coming home to all these beautiful faces in Fort Wayne.”