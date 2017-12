FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a battle between the top two teams in the city standings Leo came from behind to beat Bishop Dwenger 5-1 as the Lions now leapfrog the Saints for first place in the standings.

Leo 5 vs Bishop Dwenger 1

Summit City 0 vs Carroll 3

Fort Wayne Bruins 2 vs Homestead 3

No games scheduled the next two weeks (Dec 27th and Jan 3rd). Games resume on Wednesday January 10th.