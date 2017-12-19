TOTW: Leo Lions Boys Basketball

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – The Lions showed some bite last week on the hardwood as the Purple Pride knocked off NE8 rival Huntington North to earn OPS Team of the Week.

The Lions beat Huntington North 64-53 on Leo’s home floor Friday night in the NE8 opener for both teams. Jeremy Davison led the way for the Lions with 25 points while Luke Stoller added 14, Lane Reed 13, and Blake Davison 10.

Leo is currently riding a 5-game winning streak that includes a 55-43 win over Canterbury last Tuesday night.

Head coach Cary Cogdell is in his 14th year as the head coach at Leo.

Leo is averaging 59.3 points a game and yielding 51.3.

Next up, Leo plays at Garrett on Tuesday night.