Teen struck by passing SUV

ST. JOE, Ind. (WANE) A 19-year-old St. Joe woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a passing SUV along a DeKalb County roadway late morning Tuesday.

Police and medics were called just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to an address at 7662 S.R. 8 in St. Joe on a report of a crash there. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old woman lying in the grass on the north side of the roadway, and a dark-colored 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer stopped nearby.

According to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department report, 61-year-old Earl L. Vanscoder of St. Joe told police was driving along S.R. 8 when he saw the woman standing at the end of the driveway. As he approached, Vanscoder said the woman ran onto the roadway, the report said.

Vanscoder said he applied his brakes but could not avoid striking the woman. She flew over the SUV and landed on the north side of the roadway. The woman then crawled off the road and into the grass, the report said.

The woman – 19-year-old Laurel Stombaugh of St. Joe – was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with injuries to her head, arm, wrist and hip, the report said. Her condition was not known.

Vanscoder’s SUV sustained an estimated $3,000 in damage, according to the report.