Scam alert: Spiece Fitness not selling candy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana is warning residents about a scam involving Spiece Fitness.

The agency said in a news release Tuesday that someone claiming to be with Spiece Fieldhouse, Spiece Fitness or owner Tom Spiece is calling residents to sell them candy bars. The person tells residents that proceeds from the $20 candy bars go to the Boys and Girls Clubs or Upward Sports, according to the BBB.

Three people have called Spiece to ask if the calls were a scam.

“Most definitely, it is!,” the BBB wrote in the news release.

To report a scam to the BBB, visit bbb.org/scamtracker or call 800-552-4631.