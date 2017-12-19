Police seize 120 pounds of weed in traffic stop

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police seized some 120 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop along Interstate 70 outside of Indianapolis on Tuesday morning.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, an Indiana State trooper pulled over a Toyota minivan for speeding on I-70 in Greenfield. As the trooper spoke with the driver – 43-year-old Tong Pan of Elk Grove, California, and his passenger, 52-year-old Liandi Zhang of Mechanicsville, Virginia – he reportedly became suspicious of their story, according to a report.

The trooper also smelled a strong odor of marijuana and fabric dryer sheets coming from the van, the report said.

A search of the vehicle turned up several different containers and bags in the van that were filled with marijuana, which had been shrink-wrapped and individually packaged, the report said.

State police said the estimated weight of the marijuana found was more than 120 pounds.

Pan and Zhang said they were traveling from California to Virginia, the report said. Both men were arrested on charges of dealing and possession of marijuana, police said.

Photos: Greenfield marijuana bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Indiana State Police seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Greenfield on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (Indiana State Police) More than 120 pounds of marijuana was found during a traffic stop in Greenfield on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (Indiana State Police) Containers and bags filled with marijuana were found during a traffic stop in Greenfield on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (Indiana State Police) Liandi Zhang Tong Pan