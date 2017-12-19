Police give back donation, surprise shoppers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A routine trip to the grocery store turned into quite the surprise for some people Tuesday. It was especially meaningful for mom of four Barbara Sanchez. “I’m really grateful. I really appreciate this.”

A surprise gift allowed for her to provide Christmas for her family. “I haven’t been able to get any Christmas presents for them so I’m having a hard time.”

Fort Wayne and Allen County Police were given a $600 donation, but the person who gave it to them doesn’t want credit. They said it’s about the community, which is why the officers are giving it back, surprising shoppers at Kroger and Meijer with $50 cash or a $50 gift card.

It’s a unique way to not only spread some holiday cheer but bring people closer to law enforcement.

“In the climate with law enforcement in these days it’s kind of hard to reach out to people, they see us in one light, and when we get opportunities to have that golden opportunity to go out with people we jump on it,” Sergeant Mitch McKinney said.

“Just to see the expressions on people’s face, it’s definitely rewarding. It’s a good thing for the community to see that we are out here helping people and just showing our faces and showing that we are about being proactive in the community. It’s good for them to see,” Kristn Lewis with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said.

“This is going to be a first time. It’s going to be exciting; we’ll have fun and hopefully make some people’s day,” Detective Casey Furge, FWPD, said.

The donation grew Tuesday afternoon as Meijer stepped in with $200. That was given away in gift cards, making the total $800.