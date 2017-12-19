Northrop’s Griggs, Smith sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop seniors Bekah Griggs and Ty Smith put pen to paper on Tuesday as they signed to play college athletics.
Griggs will play softball at Taylor University.
Davis, a receiver, will play football at Siena Heights.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop seniors Bekah Griggs and Ty Smith put pen to paper on Tuesday as they signed to play college athletics.
Griggs will play softball at Taylor University.
Davis, a receiver, will play football at Siena Heights.
Advertisement
Advertisement