INDOT releases mobile app for motorists

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Transportation has released a mobile app that provides real time traffic data and other valuable information for motorists. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Features include:

A zoomable, scrollable map-based display

Current traffic speeds

Travel advisories

Winter weather road conditions

Customizable alerts for road closures, construction/maintenance, accidents

Traffic camera images from metro areas (Indianapolis, Northwest Indiana, Louisville-Southern Indiana)

Motorists can also report road hazards repair needs and other concerns and there’s also a feature where users can opt-in to receive email alerts on current and future INDOT constructions and maintenance projects. The app reports information for interstates, U.S. routes and state highways in Indiana. It does not include information on county roads or city streets.

Upon installing, the app reminds the user that Indiana law prohibits individuals from using a handheld electronic communication device to write, send or read a text message while driving and that drivers under the age of 21 are prohibited from using any electronic communication device while driving.

INDOT Mobile App View as list View as gallery Open Gallery An image of the screen that appears when the INDOT mobile app is opened. INDOT cameras can be viewed from the app The app shows traffic status. The app has a link to a county travel status map.