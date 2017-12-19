INDOT releases mobile app for motorists

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Transportation has released a mobile app that provides real time traffic data and other valuable information for motorists. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices.
Features include:
- A zoomable, scrollable map-based display
- Current traffic speeds
- Travel advisories
- Winter weather road conditions
- Customizable alerts for road closures, construction/maintenance, accidents
- Traffic camera images from metro areas (Indianapolis, Northwest Indiana, Louisville-Southern Indiana)
Motorists can also report road hazards repair needs and other concerns and there’s also a feature where users can opt-in to receive email alerts on current and future INDOT constructions and maintenance projects. The app reports information for interstates, U.S. routes and state highways in Indiana. It does not include information on county roads or city streets.
Upon installing, the app reminds the user that Indiana law prohibits individuals from using a handheld electronic communication device to write, send or read a text message while driving and that drivers under the age of 21 are prohibited from using any electronic communication device while driving.
INDOT Mobile App
INDOT Mobile App x
