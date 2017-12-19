Indiana Tech to lease space at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Indiana Tech has signed a letter of intent to lease space at Electric Works, the mixed-use innovation district being developed at the former General Electric site in downtown Fort Wayne.

Indiana Tech’s LOI includes its intention to lease 10,000 square feet of space in building 19 on the west campus at Electric Works. Current design concepts for building 19 envision a total rentable space of more than 230,000 square feet. The historic building opened as a factory in the fall of 1917.

Working with the Electric Works development team, the university is currently exploring options for the most appropriate use of its space within the project. Once these plans are further developed, the university would then enter into an official lease for space.

Dr. Karl Einolf, president of Indiana Tech, commented, “Indiana Tech has long been a partner to our community in providing quality educational opportunities for students of all ages. As seen in the growth and improvements on our main campus, we also believe in doing our part to help our city become an even better place to live, learn and work. We’re excited about the possibilities created by the Electric Works project and look forward to continuing our work with the development team.”

“We are thrilled to enter into this collaboration with Indiana Tech,” said Jeff Kingsbury of the Electric Works development team. “We are creating a district that will be the convergence of innovation, energy, and culture. It’s through significant and cornerstone partnerships with entrepreneurial, future-focused and locally invested organizations like Indiana Tech that Electric Works will find its roots for growth and success.”

SOURCE: Indiana Tech