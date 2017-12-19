Indiana Tech sweeps Tuesday night double header

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 10-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team won its fifth straight game on Tuesday evening as they defeated Great Lakes Christian College, 101-46, in nonconference action at the Schaefer Center.

Keanna Gary led all scorers with 25 points and 12 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season while Kendall Knapke had 18 points and seven rebounds. Haley Cook and Baylee Rinehart each chipped in 11 points with the former dishing out four assists. Bella Lozano-Dobbs had six assists and two steals while Rachel Bell added four points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The Crusaders would take their only lead of the night on their first possession, and the second of the game, on a three-pointer from Brianna Mayes to up 3-1 at the 9:34 mark, but a triple from Knapke would spark a 7-0 for Tech as they went ahead 8-5 and never looked back. Knapke would also sink a pair of free throws to kick-start a 12-2 run to end the quarter for the hosts as they led 22-9 after 10 minutes of action.

The Warriors would continue their offensive showcase in the second quarter as connected on 10-19 shots from the field, with Knapke and Gary each scoring eight points, while they limited the visitors to just 12 points in the quarter to take a 47-21 lead in the locker room at the half.

The Orange and Black would open the third on a 26-6 run to further themselves from the Crusaders and put the game out of reach as they reached the century mark for the third time this season in the 101-46 victory.

Tech (14-2) will return to action on December 31 as they start a three-game road trip with a visit to West Virginia University Institute of Technology to wrap up their nonconference slate. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. from the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.