Indiana BMV branches to be closed several days for holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle says its branches will hold reduced hours in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The BMV says all of its branches will be closed Saturday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas. Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Branches also will be closed Saturday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s. All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours or to complete an online transaction, visit http://www.in.gov/bmv/ .

