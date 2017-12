Ingredients

— 1 lb. butter

— 1 lb. powdered sugar

— 1 lb. French vanilla ice cream

— 1 tbsp. cinnamon

— 1 tbsp. nutmeg

— Myer’s dark rum

Directions

Blend everything except rum. Put at least one heaping teaspoon in a mug. Mix 1 shot of rum and hot water into each mug. Store mix in freezer.