Fort Wayne’s Hauser named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The ECHL named Fort Wayne’s Michael Houser the CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Dec. 11-17. It’s the second weekly honor for the netminder this season and third of his ECHL career. Houser was also awarded Goaltender of the Week for the week of Oct. 6-15.

Houser, 25, was 2-0-0 for the week while registering a 2.57 goals-against average and .931 save percentage. The Youngstown, Ohio native stopped 31 of 33 shots Friday against Indy in Fort Wayne for a 5-2 win and his third straight home victory. Saturday Houser posted his sixth straight win and third straight road win 5-2 at Indy making 45 saves on 47 shots to improve to 11-5-2, a 2.84 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 19 appearances.

Houser has registered ECHL career totals of 65-39-10, 2.59 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and five shutouts in 117 games with the Komets, Cincinnati and Manchester. Houser also has logged AHL career totals of 32-26-4, 2.88 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and three shutouts in 72 games with Cleveland, Ontario and San Antonio.

This week the Komets will skate at Quad City Wednesday at 7:35pm Fort Wayne time. The Komets will host Quad City Saturday at 7:30pm before taking a three-day Christmas break.