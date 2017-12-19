Dons fall to D2 Maryville at home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team dropped its final non-league home game of the season Tuesday night (Dec. 19) to Maryville 76-70.

The Mastodons were led by 21 points from De’Jour Young, while adding seven rebounds and two steals. Hannah Albrecht finished with 11 points, four rebounds and four assists. Jaelencia Williams led the ‘Dons with eight rebounds to go along with 10 points. Anna Lappenküper also finished with 10 points and added four assists.

After the Saints opened the game with a jumper, the ‘Dons took the lead thanks to a 13-5 run, holding Maryville to just two field goals over a 7:58 span. Fort Wayne held the lead through most of the first half, until a 13-3 run to end the second quarter gave the Saints the lead. The Mastodons tied the game twice, and took a one-point lead on a layup form Young with 5:05 to play in the third. The Fort Wayne comeback ended there as Maryville answered with an 11-2 advantage to take the lead for good.

The Mastodons finished the night shooting 40.6 percent (28-for-69) from the floor, including 5-of-14 (35.7%) from downtown and were 9-for-12 (75%) at the free throw line. The ‘Dons out-rebounded the Saints 43-29, including 20-8 on the offensive glass.

Fort Wayne travels to Valparaiso for its final game before the holiday break, Thursday, December 21, for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff.