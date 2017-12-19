Decatur man killed in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Investigators are trying to determine what caused the driver of a pickup truck to lose control and crash Monday morning. Lee G. Springer, 59, of Decatur was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, Springer was driving south on State Road 19 north of Etna Green just after 10:45 a.m. when he drove off the east side of the road, hit a fence and utility pole. His pickup then crossed back over State Road 19 before coming to rest in a field.

No other vehicles were involved and Springer was the lone occupant.